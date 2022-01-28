Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $31,674,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

