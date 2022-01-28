Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Nabors Industries worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NBR opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $863.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.39. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($22.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.