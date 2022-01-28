Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,199 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Consolidated Communications worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.