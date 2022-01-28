Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of National Health Investors worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,622,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE:NHI opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.