Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,916 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Cara Therapeutics worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.06. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

