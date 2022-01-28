Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,886 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Photronics worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,843,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,510 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

PLAB stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

