Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,583 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Heartland Express worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 147,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

