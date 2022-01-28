Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,193 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of NOW worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.93. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

