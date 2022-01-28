Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,370 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EGRX stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

