Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 519,034 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 519,034 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.