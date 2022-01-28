Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,884 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of HomeStreet worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $965.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

