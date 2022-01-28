Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $5.19 Million Position in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000.

NYSEARCA PLRG opened at $25.95 on Friday. Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44.

