Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTEC opened at $36.13 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 711.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.