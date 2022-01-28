Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 619.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000.

GENY opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $1.496 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $5.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%.

