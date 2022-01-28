Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.51 and last traded at $52.87. 11,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

