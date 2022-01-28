Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.08 and last traded at $42.08. Approximately 1,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 46,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.

