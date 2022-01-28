Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 271.7% in January

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 271.7% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PSC opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.