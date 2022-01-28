Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PY opened at $42.08 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Principal Value ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

