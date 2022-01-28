PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $95,025.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.27 or 0.06616485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.26 or 0.99965529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051937 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

