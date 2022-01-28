PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

PRV.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30.

In other PRO Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,750.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

