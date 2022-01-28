Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

PCOR stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,840,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,759,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

