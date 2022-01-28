Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lessened its stake in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,157 shares during the quarter. Professional comprises about 1.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.48% of Professional worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Professional by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Professional by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Professional by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Professional in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Professional alerts:

PFHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

In other Professional news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Professional stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $282.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.