Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,979. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. Professional has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $22.11.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Professional stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Professional worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Professional currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

