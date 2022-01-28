PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.85

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 14548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PROG by 349.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

