PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.85

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 14548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.
The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PROG by 349.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PROG (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
