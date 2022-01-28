Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Progyny worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $659,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,841. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

