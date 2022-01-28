Project Pai (PAI) One Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $1.14 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084510 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018135 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,792,205,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,114,889 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

