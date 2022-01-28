Project TXA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $508,310.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Project TXA has a market cap of $6.18 million and $508,310.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00006376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project TXA has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.62 or 0.06691681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.30 or 0.99662085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

