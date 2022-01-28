Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $34.08. Approximately 2,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

RXDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

