ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 231,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.