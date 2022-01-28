ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Sold by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP decreased its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,744 shares during the quarter. ProQR Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned 0.56% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 131,731 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,380,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75,601 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRQR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $250.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

