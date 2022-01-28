ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

