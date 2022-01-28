ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.94 and last traded at $72.92. Approximately 839,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 785,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000.

