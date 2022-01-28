ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) Stock Price Up 6.4%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.13 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 51,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 66,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.