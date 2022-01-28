ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Down 74.3% in January

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the December 31st total of 20,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 82,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 191,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter.

SQQQ stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

