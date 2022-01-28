Prosight Management LP Acquires 133,400 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 242.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the quarter. Oscar Health makes up 1.8% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Oscar Health worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $14,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $891,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter worth $24,652,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter worth $779,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. 43,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.