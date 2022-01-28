Prosight Management LP Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. Humana accounts for 1.9% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $379.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,661. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.61. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

