Prosight Management LP Has $1.07 Million Stake in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,093 shares during the quarter. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period.

Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

