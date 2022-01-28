Prosight Management LP Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Prosight Management LP increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.13% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after buying an additional 164,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. 1,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,944. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

