Prosight Management LP Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Prosight Management LP cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,353 shares during the period. Encompass Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 77.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 346.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,139. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.