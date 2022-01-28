Prosight Management LP Invests $2.68 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.89. 134,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,351. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.30. The company has a market capitalization of $240.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

