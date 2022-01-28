Prosight Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Prosight Management LP lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.0% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.69. 13,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.