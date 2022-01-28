Prosight Management LP Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.