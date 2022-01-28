Prosight Management LP Sells 56,353 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Prosight Management LP lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,353 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for 1.3% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,139. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

