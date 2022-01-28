Proton (XPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Proton has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $93.46 million and $2.13 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,361,934,035 coins and its circulating supply is 9,006,098,190 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

