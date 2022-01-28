Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

PFS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 26,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,863. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

