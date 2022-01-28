Provoco Token (VOCO) Reaches Market Cap of $19,995.96

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $19,995.96 and $8.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

