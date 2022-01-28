Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,719 at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,751 ($23.62) to GBX 1,719 ($23.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,739.55 ($23.47).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,223.50 ($16.51) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,393.95. The company has a market capitalization of £33.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

