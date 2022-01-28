PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.3991 dividend. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

