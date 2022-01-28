PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

