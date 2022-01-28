Public Index Network Trading Up 17.2% This Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $4,292.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.37 or 0.06704267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.81 or 1.00193046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

